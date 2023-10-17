The end of the CBER may restore trust between shippers and carriers
“What we are really hoping for now is that some trust can be re-established between ...
Asian box lines possess far fewer large containerships than their European peers and may be more adversely affected by the EC decision last week not to renew consortia block exemption regulation (CBER) when the immunity expires on 25 April 2024.
Former Yang Ming chairman Bronson Hsieh told Taiwanese newspaper ETToday that 20% to 50% of European carriers’ slots were placed in alliances, while for the Asian carriers, the percentage was 70% to 80%.
He explained: “If alliances adjust their operating conditions, it could affect Asian operators more, especially as the European players own more mega-containerships.
“In future, shipping lines’ collaborative structure may be reorganised. How the EC manages the situation is a challenge that liner operators need to overcome,” he said.
The Asian Shipowners’ Association (ASA) said today it disagreed with the EC decision and claimed liner operators should be immune from antitrust prosecution in order to provide efficient services and frequent port calls.
Secretary general Yuichi Sonoda did express relief that cooperation between liner operators could continue in the form of consortia and vessel-sharing agreements under horizontal and specialised block exemption regulations.
He said: “The European Commission recognises the value of liner shipping consortia and vessel-sharing agreements and has now chosen to ensure the legal certainty of those carrier agreements under the general EU antitrust rules.”
A Linerlytica report today suggests that reaction to the removal of the antitrust exemption has been exaggerated, as the move would “strengthen and not undermine” the alliances.
The exemption applies to operators with a combined market share of less than 30% on the services they operate, a threshold exceeded in many of the alliances’ routes.
Indeed, 30 of the 43 consortia operating in the EU exceed the 30% market share ceiling, including the 2M, Ocean and THE alliances.
“The removal of the CBER won’t impact existing alliance agreements, and carriers that operate in consortia agreements outside the CBER will still be required to self-assess for compatibility of their agreements with EU antitrust rules,” Linerlytica said.
“What we are really hoping for now is that some trust can be re-established between ...
It’s all going to change, plus ca change
The shipping industry is divided on yesterday’s announcement by the EC that it will not renew ...
The EC’s decision not to renew the Consortia Block Exemption Regulation (CBER) after more than ...
UK freight forwarders have responded to the European Commission’s decision not to renew the Consortia Block ...
2024 increasingly looks like a watershed year for container shipping after the European Commission today ...
Following Hapag-Lloyd’s announcement on Monday of a huge hike in its Asia-Europe FAK rates, CMA ...
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel
Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel
Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood
Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?
Danzas AEI Emirates brand will be lost as DHL GF takes full control
CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals
News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS
Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom
X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article