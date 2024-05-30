Analysis: What sets Mainfreight apart
Winning golden standards
Having said what had to be said on New Zealand’s Mainfreight* (MFT), here’s a quick add-on based on what others thought post-fiscal 2024 results out yesterday, 29 May.
(*At our end: focus was on what sets it apart (qualitatively) from the rest of the lot in forwarding, while surely acknowledging here that with a market cap of NZ$6.9bn (U$4.2bn) it is dwarfed by its major listed rivals.)
In one reaction note (headed: ’SnapShot’) after another out today (’Hard yards’), the analysts at UBS ...
Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level
Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts
Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early
Canadian shippers await government decision as negotiations derail
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits
Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m
Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop
Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article