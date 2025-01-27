By Gavin van Marle 27/01/2025

Donald Trump’s Panama claim rests on three assertions:

Firstly: “We built the canal, therefore it’s ours.”

Secondly: “We’re the biggest users of the canal, therefore we should pay less.”

Thirdly: “China controls the canal on the basis that a Chinese-related company operates container terminals at both ends of the canal.”

Where things stand

The general rule of thumb, historically, has been that around 40% of US-bound container traffic transits the waterway, although recent data compiled by US liner analyst John McCown suggests that the east ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN