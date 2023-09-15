Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

AMI appoints Carlos Font as EVP, while Jonathan Clark goes to Network Aviation Group

Carlos Font
By

Airfreight wholesaler Air Menzies International (AMI) has appointed forwarding veteran Carlos Font (pictured) as its news executive vice president.

Based in Barcelona, he will join AMI in December from Agility spin-off Shipa Freight & iContainers Solutions, where he is CEO.

Before joining the digital forwarder, he was at UTi Worldwide for more than 13 years, and then at DSV for a year and a half. AMI said Mr Font had overseen large-scale digital transformation programmes, international supply chain and transport networks.

Philipp Joeinig, CEO of Menzies Aviation, said: “I look forward to working with him to develop AMI’s innovation and digital capabilities, while also progressing our growth ambitions for this very important division.” 

Mr Font takes over from Jonathan Clark, who has held the role since 2018.

It was announced this morning that Mr Clark, a former Cargolux executive, is to become CEO of Network Aviation Group on 8 January. He has worked in air cargo for some 35 years, including at Lufthansa Cargo, Qatar Airways and DB Schenker.

Andrew Leslie, chairman of Network Aviation Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan as our new chief executive, after an extensive, global search process. Jonathan is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background and an excellent track record of delivery in the air cargo industry.

“The board looks forward to Jonathan realising the full potential of Network Aviation Group as a winning business which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Air Menzies International On the merry-go-round Scan Global Logistics

    Most Read

    Flexport's warehouse plan in doubt as landlord queries its financials

    Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts

    Golden Week blanked sailings 'a sledgehammer to crack a nut' tactic

    Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping

    Vietnam approves $1.7bn plan for new inland container depots

    Omni merger prompts Forward Air clients to look for alternative haulage

    Etihad Cargo meets growing demand with new pharma facility and network

    Flexport debacle – 'it's fascinating' but is it 'fixable'?

    Rumoured DB Schenker sale odds – we have consensus

    MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator

    Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport

    G20 unveils plan for IMEC trade corridor to rival China's BRI

    Amazon launches 'end-to-end' logistics for selling partners

    Flexport launches a self-service, AI-driven global trade solution for finance, freight, fulfilment

    Sponsored Podcast: DP World rolls out end-to-end logistics concept at expanding London Gateway

    Schiphol closer to slot reduction as Dutch government 'gambles' with economy