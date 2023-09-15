AMI appoints Carlos Font as EVP, while Jonathan Clark goes to Network Aviation Group

LTL specialist Kenneth Reese to drive Greencarrier expansion as new CEO
Greencarrier Consolidators has appointed veteran less-than-containerload (LCL) executive Kenneth Reese (above) as its new CEO. Mr ...
Airfreight wholesaler Air Menzies International (AMI) has appointed forwarding veteran Carlos Font (pictured) as its news executive vice president.
Based in Barcelona, he will join AMI in December from Agility spin-off Shipa Freight & iContainers Solutions, where he is CEO.
Before joining the digital forwarder, he was at UTi Worldwide for more than 13 years, and then at DSV for a year and a half. AMI said Mr Font had overseen large-scale digital transformation programmes, international supply chain and transport networks.
Philipp Joeinig, CEO of Menzies Aviation, said: “I look forward to working with him to develop AMI’s innovation and digital capabilities, while also progressing our growth ambitions for this very important division.”
Mr Font takes over from Jonathan Clark, who has held the role since 2018.
It was announced this morning that Mr Clark, a former Cargolux executive, is to become CEO of Network Aviation Group on 8 January. He has worked in air cargo for some 35 years, including at Lufthansa Cargo, Qatar Airways and DB Schenker.
Andrew Leslie, chairman of Network Aviation Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan as our new chief executive, after an extensive, global search process. Jonathan is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background and an excellent track record of delivery in the air cargo industry.
“The board looks forward to Jonathan realising the full potential of Network Aviation Group as a winning business which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders.”
