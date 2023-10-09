Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo enhances product with new PLUS Service Level

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is delighted to launch a new PLUS service level, reflecting its ongoing commitment to improving product quality and service standards. Available with immediate effect, this new service is specifically intended for cargo shipments requiring extra priority. It seamlessly complements our existing product range and provides a wide array of benefits for key customers.

The main benefits of our PLUS service are:
• High priority: PLUS customers are given priority when booking shipments.
• Extra care: PLUS shipments get preferential treatment during loading and unloading.

“The PLUS service level perfectly completes our product portfolio, offering an intermediate option between our General Cargo and Express products. This extra option has long been on our customers’ wish list,” said Mathieu Fleisch, VP Products & Verticals at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo.

“Our Express product remains the optimum choice for shipments requiring late delivery, early pick-up, or shorter connection times. Booking a PLUS shipment is a hassle-free process. Customers can book PLUS easily and flexibly online via our myCargo customer portal or by contacting our dedicated customer service team.

“The introduction of our new PLUS service level is a new step in our commercial transformation, which is intended to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. Last month, we achieved a record 78% online bookings. This new service offers an extra alternative and enhances our online customer journey, making it even easier for customers to do business
with us,” said GertJan Roelands, SVP Commercial at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo.

The new PLUS service level is equally available for bookings on CMA CGM AIR CARGO to destinations within the scope of our joint venture.

