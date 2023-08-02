Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Yang Ming ends charter and buys three box ships at a discount

20230802 - ML - YM Wellspring
YM Wellspring Source: Paul Chang
By

Yang Ming has terminated charters for three 14,000 teu ships, opting to buy them halfway into the eight-year agreement.

The Loadstar has learned that in late July, the Taiwanese liner operator completed the purchases of YM Warranty, YM Wellspring and YM Wellbeing, built by Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan between 2018 and 2019 and chartered by Imabari affiliate Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

YM Warranty and YM Wellspring are deployed on transpacific lanes, while YM Wellbeing plys the Asia-Persian Gulf route.

Yang Ming confirmed, in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing, that the aggregate purchase price of the three vessels was between $302m and $310m.

A Yang Ming spokesperson told The Loadstar that move was part of the company’s medium- and long-term financial planning and the “flexible use of funds”, adding: “The company also pays attention to the supply and demand of ships at any one time, and is  implementing stable fleet development.”

Although MSC, CMA CGM and Wan Hai Lines have grown their fleets by aggressive secondhand ship acquisitions, other box lines, including Yang Ming, have been conservative. It has been nearly 20 years since Yang Ming bought pre-owned ships.

Around 2008, when compatriot Chinese Maritime Transport closed its container shipping operation, it sold four 1,500 teu vessels to Yang Ming. Thereafter, the carrier has ordered or chartered newbuildings.

Market sources suggested that Shoei Kisen Kaisha may have offered the ships at an attractive price. Like many liner operators, Yang Ming is sitting on excess cash after the Covid-19-fuelled boom and probably decided to use some funds to expand its fleet. Yang Ming had $3.7bn of cash holdings as of 31 March.

VesselsValue assesses each ship to be worth around $132m, meaning each vessel was sold at around a $30m discount.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Shoei Kisen Kaisha Yang Ming Emissions and omissions Going green Low emissions logistics Searoutes Xeneta

    Most Read

    Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible

    Fears for still-burning Fremantle Highway as number of EVs aboard is revised

    Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB

    Bankruptcy looms as Yellow burns cash and tries to offload its 3PL

    Carriers may find it hard to make huge Asia-N Europe rate hikes stick

    K Line confirms death after fire breaks out on car carrier

    30,000 jobs lost as Yellow succumbs to death spiral of debt and lost clients

    Ukraine blacklists Emirates president Tim Clark

    WSJ: Yellow prepares to file for bankruptcy

    'Shock in Copenhagen' – $6.3bn down the swanny

    Soft market sees Zim forced off-course and offload surplus capacity

    Improved data-sharing can avoid container bottlenecks at US ports

    Incheon International Airport welcomes new CEO Lee Hak-jae: reaching new heights in logistics

    MSC beefs up its standalone network as newbuilds arrive

    DB Cargo pulls the plug as energy costs signal red for electrified rail freight

    Cloud hangs over China's CULines as it axes final long-haul route