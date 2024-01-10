Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

GXO announced as WHSmith's outsourced UK logistics partner

GXO robot arm71_04 (1)
By

PRESS RELEASE

WHSmith has over 1,100 stores across the UK in both travel and high street locations which were previously serviced by the retailer from three in-house distribution centres in Swindon, Birmingham and Dunstable.

Under the new agreement, all three distribution centres will transfer to GXO, which will operate the end-to-end supply of WHSmith’s UK retail businesses. The move also sees the transfer of 440 staff who work in the distribution centres under the TUPE process.

WHSmith said that by partnering with GXO it is aiming to establish a more efficient and effective supply chain to support the performance of its UK Travel and High Street businesses.

WHSmith has also recently awarded its transport operations to GXO, starting from February 2024. Under the agreement, GXO will be optimising the transport planning for WHSmith’s core distribution network as well as utilising its shared-user transport capabilities to provide full coverage for stores across the UK.

Sean Feeney, WHSmith supply chain director, commented: “WHSmith’s growth as a global travel retailer is accelerating and we need a supply chain which can match this and support our future plans. We are pleased to have appointed GXO as our UK logistics provider to work with us in creating a modern and efficient supply chain which delivers for our UK businesses and customers.”

Gavin Williams, GXO UK and Ireland MD, added: “We’re delighted to partner with WHSmith to deliver end-to-end supply chain management as part of its network modernisation. With our extensive retail warehousing and transportation expertise, as well as our technology-driven commitment to continuous improvement, we’re perfectly positioned to support WHSmith’s growth plans.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    GXO GXO Logistics retail United Kingdom Seeking Alpha

    Most Read

    Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges

    Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

    Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure

    News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward

    Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates

    Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'

    No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue

    Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships

    Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?

    Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays

    Threat to ships expands into Arabian Sea with bid to hijack tanker

    Bonuses tumble for Taiwan liner employees after profit plunge

    China's Cosco suspends Israel-bound ocean services

    'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended

    Q4 23 financial horror for liners spotlit by OOCL operational update

    Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk deny reports of negotiations with Houthis