GXO announced as WHSmith's outsourced UK logistics partner

WHSmith has over 1,100 stores across the UK in both travel and high street locations which were previously serviced by the retailer from three in-house distribution centres in Swindon, Birmingham and Dunstable.
Under the new agreement, all three distribution centres will transfer to GXO, which will operate the end-to-end supply of WHSmith’s UK retail businesses. The move also sees the transfer of 440 staff who work in the distribution centres under the TUPE process.
WHSmith said that by partnering with GXO it is aiming to establish a more efficient and effective supply chain to support the performance of its UK Travel and High Street businesses.
WHSmith has also recently awarded its transport operations to GXO, starting from February 2024. Under the agreement, GXO will be optimising the transport planning for WHSmith’s core distribution network as well as utilising its shared-user transport capabilities to provide full coverage for stores across the UK.
Sean Feeney, WHSmith supply chain director, commented: “WHSmith’s growth as a global travel retailer is accelerating and we need a supply chain which can match this and support our future plans. We are pleased to have appointed GXO as our UK logistics provider to work with us in creating a modern and efficient supply chain which delivers for our UK businesses and customers.”
Gavin Williams, GXO UK and Ireland MD, added: “We’re delighted to partner with WHSmith to deliver end-to-end supply chain management as part of its network modernisation. With our extensive retail warehousing and transportation expertise, as well as our technology-driven commitment to continuous improvement, we’re perfectly positioned to support WHSmith’s growth plans.”
