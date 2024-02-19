WEC Lines adds 45ft reefer containers to its fleet

As deepsea rates dive, carriers hunt for intra-Europe shortsea returns
PRESS RELEASE
Rotterdam, 19 February 2024: WEC Lines is entering the refrigerated container market by adding the first batch of 50 brand new 45ft High-Cube Pallet-Wide refrigerated container (reefer) units to its extensive container fleet, solidifying its commitment towards providing comprehensive transport solutions to meet client demand.
The carrier says the demand for reefer containers has been rising steadily across various industries, including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, driven by the need for reliable and secure transport of temperature-sensitive goods. According to the projections published in Drewry’s 2023 Reefer Shipping Forecaster, container carriers will see their carryings of reefer containers rise with 4% a year between 2023-2028 as the perishables trade proves more resilient to economic downturns.
The new 45ft refrigerated containers are all equipped with a state-of-the-art (electric) cooling system to maintain precise temperature control within a range from -30ºC to +30ºC, ensuring the integrity of temperature sensitive or perishable cargo throughout the transportation process such as fruit and vegetables, fresh or processed food, pharma, and dairy products.
With its short sea vessels already equipped with reefer plugs and sufficient reefer slots, last month WEC Lines launched a new direct service between Agadir in Morocco and Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom as a fast and green alternative for fresh produce importers to overland trucking. The service provides onward linkages to North-western Europe e.g., the Netherlands, France, and Belgium where Moroccan tomatoes and citrus fruits are currently finding their way into European supermarkets.
“With this new investment, WEC Lines is ready to meet the growing demand for refrigerated cargo within Europe”, stated Caesar Luikenaar, Managing Director WEC Lines. “Adding new reefer units enables us to serve our clients with new and fresh stock and also meet the large demand for new containers and equipment availability in current markets,”
In line with WEC Lines’ commitment to bringing their ecological footprint to net-zero by 2050, all reefers are equipped with one of the lowest power consuming machines in the industry and a refrigerant with a low GWP (Global Warming Potential). In addition, the foaming used warrants significant reductions in equivalent CO2 emissions and has a zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP), meaning it does not harm the ozone layer.
These reefer containers will be included in the company’s rotation over the course of the coming months, most likely also adding refrigerated containers to its deep sea operations.
