Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics

AMZN: EXPANDED COLLABORATION AMZN: INTEL PARTNERSHIPPG: LEAST SHORTED STOCKBA: UNEXPECTED CASH OUTFLOWTGT: PEAK SEASON DSV: MODELLING CAPITAL APPRECIATIONAMZN: MESSAGE FROM CEODSV: CONSENSUS ESTIMATES RXO: COYOTE DEAL CLOSEDDHL: POSTE PARTNERSHIPDSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY THREEAAPL: PRESSURE BUILDS WMT: ANOTHER RECORDFWRD: ON THE RISEBA: NEW LOWWTC: NEW DAY NEW HIGH DSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY TWO

AMZN: EXPANDED COLLABORATION AMZN: INTEL PARTNERSHIPPG: LEAST SHORTED STOCKBA: UNEXPECTED CASH OUTFLOWTGT: PEAK SEASON DSV: MODELLING CAPITAL APPRECIATIONAMZN: MESSAGE FROM CEODSV: CONSENSUS ESTIMATES RXO: COYOTE DEAL CLOSEDDHL: POSTE PARTNERSHIPDSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY THREEAAPL: PRESSURE BUILDS WMT: ANOTHER RECORDFWRD: ON THE RISEBA: NEW LOWWTC: NEW DAY NEW HIGH DSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY TWO

Raft pod ed1
By

In this sponsored episode of The Loadstar Podcast, we dive deep into the world of AI and its transformative potential for the supply chain industry. Is the buzz surrounding AI warranted, or is it just another passing trend?

Host Mike King sits down with Greg Kefer, chief marketing officer at Raft, the world’s largest logistics AI platform, to separate fact from fiction. Together, they explore how AI is reshaping global supply chains, from routing cargo to automating processes and improving efficiency. Greg shares insights from his extensive experience at GT Nexus, Slync, and Raft, to illuminate how AI is becoming a true game-changer.

The conversation covers current applications of AI in logistics, future possibilities, and how shippers, forwarders, and carriers can adapt to this evolving technology.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AI Raft Dnata Etihad Cargo Speedcargo

    Most read news

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB

    Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms

    RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

    DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker

    Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity

    'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk

    Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end

    'Aggressive' ecommerce growth hampered by lack of air cargo capacity

    Air Canada warns of cargo disruption if strike goes ahead

    The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)

    US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates

    Poor service levels at online booking platforms could boost demand for GSSAs

    Liege customs could block ecommerce shipments after 'losing patience'

    Guilty! Germany AG sells Schenker short – a steal at €14.3bn

    Ex-Asia airfreight rates start to hit peak season levels as capacity tightens