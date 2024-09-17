Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics

Forwarder benefit as air cargo booking platforms look to integrate AI
Digitising air cargo spot-buy rates and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) will enable freight forwarders to ...
AMZN: EXPANDED COLLABORATION AMZN: INTEL PARTNERSHIPPG: LEAST SHORTED STOCKBA: UNEXPECTED CASH OUTFLOWTGT: PEAK SEASON DSV: MODELLING CAPITAL APPRECIATIONAMZN: MESSAGE FROM CEODSV: CONSENSUS ESTIMATES RXO: COYOTE DEAL CLOSEDDHL: POSTE PARTNERSHIPDSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY THREEAAPL: PRESSURE BUILDS WMT: ANOTHER RECORDFWRD: ON THE RISEBA: NEW LOWWTC: NEW DAY NEW HIGH DSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY TWO
AMZN: EXPANDED COLLABORATION AMZN: INTEL PARTNERSHIPPG: LEAST SHORTED STOCKBA: UNEXPECTED CASH OUTFLOWTGT: PEAK SEASON DSV: MODELLING CAPITAL APPRECIATIONAMZN: MESSAGE FROM CEODSV: CONSENSUS ESTIMATES RXO: COYOTE DEAL CLOSEDDHL: POSTE PARTNERSHIPDSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY THREEAAPL: PRESSURE BUILDS WMT: ANOTHER RECORDFWRD: ON THE RISEBA: NEW LOWWTC: NEW DAY NEW HIGH DSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY TWO
In this sponsored episode of The Loadstar Podcast, we dive deep into the world of AI and its transformative potential for the supply chain industry. Is the buzz surrounding AI warranted, or is it just another passing trend?
Host Mike King sits down with Greg Kefer, chief marketing officer at Raft, the world’s largest logistics AI platform, to separate fact from fiction. Together, they explore how AI is reshaping global supply chains, from routing cargo to automating processes and improving efficiency. Greg shares insights from his extensive experience at GT Nexus, Slync, and Raft, to illuminate how AI is becoming a true game-changer.
The conversation covers current applications of AI in logistics, future possibilities, and how shippers, forwarders, and carriers can adapt to this evolving technology.
DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations
CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB
Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms
RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say
DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker
Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity
'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk
Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end
'Aggressive' ecommerce growth hampered by lack of air cargo capacity
Air Canada warns of cargo disruption if strike goes ahead
The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)
US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article