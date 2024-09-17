Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics

By LoadstarEditorial 17/09/2024

In this sponsored episode of The Loadstar Podcast, we dive deep into the world of AI and its transformative potential for the supply chain industry. Is the buzz surrounding AI warranted, or is it just another passing trend?

Host Mike King sits down with Greg Kefer, chief marketing officer at Raft, the world’s largest logistics AI platform, to separate fact from fiction. Together, they explore how AI is reshaping global supply chains, from routing cargo to automating processes and improving efficiency. Greg shares insights from his extensive experience at GT Nexus, Slync, and Raft, to illuminate how AI is becoming a true game-changer.

The conversation covers current applications of AI in logistics, future possibilities, and how shippers, forwarders, and carriers can adapt to this evolving technology.