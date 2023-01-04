SA: Can FedEx deliver strong earnings against darkening macro backdrop?
SEEKING ALPHA reports: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is due to post its fiscal second quarter earnings after ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
– Salesforce (CRM) said Wednesday it is embarking on restructuring that includes laying off about 10% of its workforce.
– CRM rose 1.8% in premarket trading.
– “As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that,” co-CEO Marc Benioff wrote in a letter to employees.
– CRM will also exit real estate and reduce office space in some markets…
The full post is here.
Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers
Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia
No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'
FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints
US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market
New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld
Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans
'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules
SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%
CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)
CH Robinson: Biesterfeld steps down, Anderson appointed interim CEO
Etihad's David Kerr to help UK fledgling freighter carrier take off
Comment on this article