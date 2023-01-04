Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%

SalesforceSign1
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

– Salesforce (CRM) said Wednesday it is embarking on restructuring that includes laying off about 10% of its workforce.

– CRM rose 1.8% in premarket trading.

– “As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that,” co-CEO Marc Benioff wrote in a letter to employees.

– CRM will also exit real estate and reduce office space in some markets…

The full post is here.

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Salesforce Seeking Alpha Big Oil New Jersey

    Most Read

    Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers

    Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia

    No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'

    FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints

    US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market

    New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld

    Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans

    'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules

    SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%

    CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)

    CH Robinson: Biesterfeld steps down, Anderson appointed interim CEO

    Etihad's David Kerr to help UK fledgling freighter carrier take off

    Relief charity will provide food and water to UK hauliers caught in congestion

    Bifa DG Robert Keen to retire and DHL GF's Stephen Parker steps up

    American Airlines Cargo appoints Indy Bolina head of global sales