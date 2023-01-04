SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%

By LoadstarEditorial 04/01/2023

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

– Salesforce (CRM) said Wednesday it is embarking on restructuring that includes laying off about 10% of its workforce.

– CRM rose 1.8% in premarket trading.

– “As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that,” co-CEO Marc Benioff wrote in a letter to employees.

– CRM will also exit real estate and reduce office space in some markets…

The full post is here.

