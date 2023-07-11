Subscribe to Premium
SA: China auto sales cool off in June but end the first half of the year up 10%

trends
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Automobile sales in China rose 4.9% year-over-year in June to 2.62M for the broad category that includes passenger and commercial vehicles, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. However, monthly retail sales fell 2.8% during the month. New energy vehicle sales rose 35% to 806K units during the month, with demand strong and new models a factor.

