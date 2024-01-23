RoadOne appoints Don Ingersoll to COO position

By LoadstarEditorial 23/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Executive team expands to strengthen national scope of logistics and distribution services, and position RoadOne for further growth .

Randolph, Massachusetts, January 23, 2024 – RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, warehouse, and logistics services company, announces the addition of Don Ingersoll, as COO (Chief Operating Officer), to expand the company’s executive management team.

In recent years, RoadOne has broadened its national footprint with over fourteen acquisitions and continues to reinforce its position as a single source logistics and distribution services company. Don, with his vast industry knowledge and experience, will manage alongside founders Ken Kellaway and David McLaughlin.

RoadOne simplifies supply chain connections with its comprehensive portfolio of services: drayage, fleet operations, transloading, depot and yard management, warehousing/DC and fulfillment services. RoadOne is known for its personalized approach and strong business partnerships which serve to distinguish them in the industry.

Don joins RoadOne with extensive transportation and logistics knowledge and leadership experience at some of the largest companies in North America. Prior to joining RoadOne, Don served as President of Roehl Transport, a multi-modal carrier, leading the Truckload, Refrigerated and Dedicated divisions. At XPO Logistics, a global logistics provider, he held the role of Vice President of Transportation overseeing operations of the intermodal and drayage business units in North America. Don also spent 14 years with J.B. Hunt Transport in a variety of leadership positions in the Dedicated and Intermodal businesses.