Rhenus Group and Uzbekistan Railway to expand terminals in Uzbekistan

PRESS RELEASE
Tuesday, 10 October 2023
The Rhenus Group is stepping up its operations in Uzbekistan. The global logistics company signed a memorandum of cooperation with Uzbekistan Railway to establish a joint venture on the fringes of the Central Asia Summit, which took place in Berlin in late September. The partners are to jointly operate and expand combined terminals in Andijan and Samarkand.
The memorandum of cooperation between Rhenus and Uzbekistan Railways will see the partners work together more closely on developing existing transshipment facilities in Uzbekistan. The memorandum was signed in the presence of Uzbek Transport Minister Ilhom Mahkamov on the fringes of the German Government’s Central Asia Summit in Berlin at the end of September.
Under the agreement, two joint ventures will be established between Rhenus and Uztemiryulkonteyner, a subsidiary of Uzbek Railways. The goal is to expand and operate the combined road-rail terminals in Andijan and Samarkand. The partners have also agreed to take strategic measures to expand capacity and increase rail freight traffic in the Republic of Uzbekistan.
“This strategic partnership with Uzbekistan Railway opens a new chapter in Rhenus almost 30-year presence in Central Asian states, a region home to around 94 million people. In the years ahead, we expect growing demand for the transportation of containerized goods and commodities that we connect with Europe’s transport networks along the Middle Corridor of the,” commented Tobias Bartz, CEO and Chairman of the Rhenus Group.
Uzbekistan is by far the most populous country in Central Asia with more than 35 million residents. The country is also experiencing robust economic growth. Within Central Asia, Uzbekistan is an essential bridge between China, Turkey and Europe. Along with its operations in Uzbekistan, the Rhenus Group also has its own companies in the neighboring countries of Kazakhstan, the southern Caucasus and the Asia-Pacific region.
“Investing in transshipment capacity in the economically emerging regions of Ferghana Valley and Samarkand will allow us and our partner to pursue further long-term transport projects,” added Heinrich Kerstgens, Head of the Project and Director Board Projects at Rhenus Group, at the signing of the memorandum in Berlin.
