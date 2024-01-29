Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Order for ammonia-fuelled box ship a vote of confidence from ONE

ammonia one
Photo: Nihon Shipyard Co
By

Ammonia, rivalling methanol in the next-generation fuels race, received a vote of confidence from Ocean Network Express (ONE) today with its approval-in-principle for a 3,500 teu ammonia-fuelled box ship.

Developed by ONE, Nihon Shipyard and classification society DNV, the vessel design features twin ‘type-B’ spherical ammonia tanks aft, apparently sacrificing around 320 teu of capacity.

Potential spillage is one of the main concerns over ammonia, one expert warning the fuel could “sterilise cubic miles of ocean” if it leaked into the sea.

It is plausible, therefore, that situating tanks in close proximity to the funnel and on deck, rather than below the waterline, would allow the fuel to be quickly flared off in the event of a sinking – though the reason for the location has yet to be confirmed by ONE.

According to DNV’s Ammonia as a Marine Fuel guidance, tanks must be located “…a minimum distance from ship sides and bottom to limit the risk of tank damage in a collision and grounding scenario”, and “away from engine rooms and other high fire-risk spaces… protected from crane operations or other mechanical damage risk areas”.

Like Maersk’s methanol-fuelled vessel designs, the ONE ship features a streamlined forecastle, with the bridge at the bow, despite the prevailing understanding among seafarers that this diminishes crew comfort and exacerbates seasickness.

A dichotomy between ammonia and the more recently fashionable methanol is thought to be what will characterise shipping’s efforts to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions from vessels in the coming decades.

Like methanol, ammonia’s effectiveness as a CO2-reduction measure will hinge on how it is manufactured: ‘green’ processes, based on renewable energy; the more dubious ‘blue’ method, involving fossil fuels with carbon capture; the controversial ‘pink’, using nuclear power; and ‘grey’, involving a process which emits more carbon than using fossil fuels.

One advantage of ammonia is that, unlike methanol, it will emit no CO2, only water vapour, at the funnel. But, complicating the situation further, water vapour is also a greenhouse gas.

Koshiro Wake, SVP of corporate strategy and sustainability at ONE, said: “Ammonia is definitely one of the primary focuses of our research, as ammonia fuel has a great potential of generating lower GHG emissions than conventional marine fuels.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Ammonia Ammonia as fuel Emissions and omissions Going green Low emissions logistics Ocean Network Express (ONE) CBER Modal Shift Schedule reliability Xeneta

    Most Read

    Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack

    Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports

    Emissions soaring as cargo patterns shift due to Red Sea crisis

    THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection

    What on earth is going on at Schiphol?

    Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits

    EXCLUSIVE: CMA CGM – French roulette in the air ahead of Bolloré closing

    Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view

    Charter market heats up – carriers could need up to 200 extra ships

    The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'

    From bull to bear: Kuehne out of favour, DSV preferred

    Red Sea: buoyant demand for sea-air, but sea-to-air shift treads water

    Could Los Angeles be the new sea-air hub for Asia-Europe shippers?

    Sea Legend joins opportunists launching Red Sea services

    Insurance refusal and higher premiums adds to pressure on carriers

    Food supply chain players are getting a taste for diversification