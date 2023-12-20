By Martina Li 20/12/2023

Harim Group chairman Kim Hong-kuk has said he has ambitions to grow HMM into one of the world’s five largest shipping companies, after Harim was chosen as the preferred bidder to take over South Korea’s flagship shipping line.

Speaking at a media conference yesterday, Mr Kim said South Korea needs a shipping giant that can compete with more established international shipping groups.

Mr Kim emphasised Harim’s experience in achieving profitability at the country’s largest dry bulk shipping company Pan Ocean, after acquiring it from its creditor banks in 2015. This, along with Harim Group’s cash holdings of around $1bn, were said to be factors in persuading HMM’s state-controlled shareholders Korea Development Bank and Korea Ocean Business Corporation in select Harim as the preferred buyer on Monday.

Formerly Hyundai Merchant Marine, HMM had been under the control of KDB since 2016, after swapping debts for equities. Last year, after achieving record profits due to the Covid-19-fuelled boom, KDB decided it was time to release control over HMM. Only Harim Group and Dongwon LOEX, the logistics unit of fishing group Dongwon, submitted bids on 23 November. Both companies offered about $4.9bn for HMM.

Mr Kim said that marrying South Korea’s largest container shipping company with Pan Ocean will result in better competitiveness and a group of a substantial scale.

He said: “We’re confident that we will manage well because we focus on sustainability. When we took over Pan Ocean, people said it was a ‘winner’s curse’, but a year later, they said it was ‘God’s number’.“

He continued: “Our shipping industry needs to be scaled up in order to compete with global shipping companies. Our motivation is for HMM-Pan Ocean to be among the top five shipping companies in the world.”

Shinhan Securities analyst Myung Ji-woon wrote in a report today that contrary to speculation of a ‘winner’s curse’, the combined fleets of HMM and Pan Ocean will put the united companies in the same league as other shipping majors that are active in all shipping segments. HMM recently diversified into the car carrier segment while Pan Ocean is also active in the LNG market and the intra-Asia container shipping market. Both companies also have a minor presence in the oil tanker sector.

Mr Myung wrote: “When HMM unites with Pan Ocean, a super-large shipping company will be created that encompasses containers and dry bulk. There is an expansion of tankers with the involvement of HMM, and it’s expected to increase competitiveness due to efficiency and scale expansion through integration with Pan Ocean. Pan Ocean has a high understanding of the industry and this means that quick decision-making will complement the investment in HMM.”

Despite concerns of continuing oversupply in the container segment into 2024, Mr Myung opined that HMM has accumulated enough cash to withstand a recession.

He wrote: “There’s a high probability that it won’t be as difficult as much as the market’s concerns. At least HMM’s performance won’t put a winner’s curse on Pan Ocean.”