By LoadstarEditorial 12/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Matternet Appoints Will Urban as Senior Advisor

Previously Served as Chief Revenue Officer at Flexport and will Focus on Scaling Matternet’s Commercialization Efforts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – October 12, 2023 – Matternet, the developer of the world’s leading urban drone delivery system, today announced the appointment of Will Urban as Senior Advisor, effective immediately. Mr. Urban joins Matternet from Flexport, the tech-driven platform for global logistics, where he served as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer.

In this role, Mr. Urban is going to drive numerous strategic business development initiatives as a senior advisor to Andreas Raptopoulos, Founder and CEO of Matternet, and the full management team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Will as a senior advisor to Matternet,” said Mr. Raptopoulos. “With his operational expertise in global trade, logistics and supply chain, Will offers an opportunity to supercharge our commercial discussions moving forward. His experience makes him a globally recognized expert who is uniquely qualified to help Matternet continue to grow and show that we are the leader in commercial drone delivery.”

Mr. Urban joins Matternet during a significant period of growth that includes our partner, UPS Flight Forward (UPSFF), receiving approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate the Matternet M2 drone beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) for package delivery and our partner Ameriflight receiving approval from the FAA to operate the Matternet M2 for commercial delivery.

“I am eager to be a part of this amazing company and help Matternet capitalize on opportunities for future growth moving forward,” said Mr. Urban. “The company is at an exciting moment in its history and I’m excited to be able to put my passion and industry knowledge to use, helping Matternet scale its operations into new and exciting markets.”

During Mr. Urban’s time at Flexport, he led sales and operations, working directly with the company’s founders while managing approximately 1,000 full-time employees and overseeing large global accounts across the company’s network. He most recently worked closely with CEO Dave Clark, a former Amazon executive, who left Flexport last month. Will now spends his time as an advisor to various companies around their Go-To-Market programs and supply chain and is also a venture partner at r7 and Companyon Ventures.

Mr. Urban began his 25-year career at Expeditors in 1994, as a Management Trainee after a chance meeting with founder and former CEO Peter Rose while working as an intern for the Port of Seattle. He ascended from a Management Trainee to Regional Vice President of the Northwest USA all while working in various roles and global markets along the way.

About Matternet

Matternet is the leading developer of commercial drone delivery systems for urban and suburban environments. The company ships the Matternet M2 drone and Matternet Software Platform and operates its technology directly for customers or in partnership with logistics organizations, such as UPS. Matternet has achieved many industry firsts, including being the first company to be authorized for commercial Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery operations over cities in Switzerland, the first to launch routine revenue-generating operations in the U.S., and the first to achieve standard Type Certification and Production Certification by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Matternet is partnered with UPS and Ameriflight, who have received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate the Matternet M2 under Part 135. To date, Matternet technology has enabled tens of thousands of commercial flights over dense urban and suburban environments in the U.S. and Europe.

For more information about Matternet, please visit: https://mttr.net.

