Maritime Transport orders electric trucks

By LoadstarEditorial 22/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Maritime Transport, the UK’s leading provider of integrated road and rail freight logistics, has placed a major order for 18 battery-electric, 42-tonne tractor units, the first consignment of 48 battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks to be purchased and deployed across its network as a leading participant in the Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator (ZEHID).

These zero-emission trucks, supplied by Scania, Renault Trucks, and DAF, will be integrated into Maritime’s fleet as part of the eFREIGHT 2030 consortium, led by Voltempo. The consortium is one of four selected to join ZEHID and is being part-funded by the Department for Transport in partnership with Innovate UK to support the freight sector on its path to Net Zero. By 2026, there will be 11 fleets within the Voltempo consortium deploying electric HGVs and a nationwide HGV charging network using British-built chargers. Each charge hub will provide at least six charge bays and 1MW of power.

Maritime’s latest fleet expansion is not only the largest of its kind but also the most substantial placed by any member of a ZEHID consortium to date. Wrapped in the Company’s distinctive blue and white livery, the new 4×2 trucks are fully equipped with the very latest vehicle technology and capable of delivering a range from 300km up to 500km, allowing them to serve critical functions across Maritime’s eight strategic rail freight terminals and to and from major UK ports. The introduction of these trucks is a core component of Maritime’s environmental agenda to accelerate modal shift, effectively moving more containerised and domestic product by rail with battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks at the helm of first and final mile deliveries, reducing emissions and removing more vehicles from the UK’s congested road network.

The trucks are planned to arrive from late 2024 and into early 2025. Electric charging stations will also be installed across the Company’s network comprising 41 transport depots, rail terminals, and dedicated container storage sites.

Tom Williams, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Maritime Transport:

‘This investment places us at the forefront of our industry’s transition to sustainable operations and we are excited to initiate this phase of our environmental strategy. Our active participation in ZEHID and pioneering initiatives like eFREIGHT 2030 over the next five years is set to yield vital insights for the government’s long-term infrastructure decisions to make road freight more sustainable and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Acknowledging the variations in range and payload, we believe these vehicles will substantially contribute to our efforts in providing sustainable and efficient services to our customers, complementing our growing network of rail freight services and terminals.’

Michael Boxwell, Group CEO, Voltempo, eFREIGHT 2030 consortium lead: ‘We’re delighted to see Maritime placing its first order for electric HGVs as part of the eFREIGHT 2030 consortium, demonstrating the ambition and commitment that will help transform freight logistics and accelerate the uptake of zero emission HGVs.’

Chris Newitt, Managing Director, Scania UK:

‘This is a landmark moment. It marks the beginning of the UK’s transition to a zero-emission HGV future, and we’re pleased to be working with Maritime, Voltempo and the eFREIGHT 2030 consortia to make this first step a reality. At Scania, we believe in Driving the Shift towards a sustainable transport system, creating a world of mobility that’s better for business, society and the environment. This is the UK’s first step on that journey and through these first vehicles, we will be able to learn so much about operating and using these vehicles day-to-day. The next step will be how can we use that knowledge to influence long-term decision making for the best interests of our industries.’

Adam Bennett, EV and Sustainability Manager, DAF Trucks Limited:

‘DAF is delighted to be collaborating with Maritime Transport by providing DAF XF Electric 4×2 tractor units, with a range capability of up to 400km, for use on their operations. This partnership, as part of the Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator, underscores our shared vision for the future of logistics.’

Matt Sadler, Sales Director, Renault Truck Commercials:

‘Renault Trucks is proud to be part of this ground-breaking initiative with Maritime Transport and the eFREIGHT 2030 consortium. Our battery-electric trucks represent a significant step towards achieving sustainable freight transport, and we’re thrilled they will soon be integrated into Maritime’s fleet. This partnership emphasises our commitment to providing innovative solutions that help drive the industry towards a greener future.