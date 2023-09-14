GXO to acquire PFSweb for $181m in enterprise value

By LoadstarEditorial 14/09/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Greenwich, USA | September 14, 2023

– Acquisition of leading U.S.-based eCommerce order fulfillment platform expands GXO’s presence in North America, increases exposure to compelling, high-growth verticals and adds key service capabilities.

– Transaction expected to close in fourth quarter 2023.

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, and PFSweb, Inc. (Nasdaq: PFSW), a premier, tech-enabled eCommerce order fulfillment platform based in the United States, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which GXO will acquire PFSweb for $7.50 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $181 million. The enterprise value is $142 million and includes PFSweb’s cash balance of $39 million at June 30, 2023.

Texas-based PFSweb is a leading e-commerce order fulfillment provider, serving some of the most iconic luxury brands in the world through 11 distribution centers across North America, Belgium, and the U.K. PFSweb has significant expertise delivering seamless, high touch fulfillment in key growth verticals, including health & beauty, jewelry and collectibles, activewear, and prestige CPG categories, where it has established lasting relationships through an array of solutions and services that deliver an unforgettable unboxing experience.

GXO CEO Malcolm Wilson said, “PFS is an ideal acquisition for GXO: it enhances our exposure to new high-growth verticals in North America and adds important capabilities to our offerings. Over the past 25 years, the PFS team has established a successful track record in both direct to consumer and B2B channels, and they’ve built a rock-solid reputation with many of the world’s most iconic brands by deploying an order fulfillment platform that rivals the largest enterprise 3PL providers in the industry. We’re excited to bring them on board and look forward to driving additional shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation and continued investment in high growth opportunities.”

The full release can be found here.