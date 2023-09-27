By Alex Lennane 27/09/2023

Flexport has invested in a start-up which connects shippers to truckers directly, cutting out the freight brokerage fees.

Zerobroker, which was founded in 2017, announced today it has raised $6.5m in a seed round, from companies including Funders Club and Streamlined Ventures, as well as Flexport.

The start-up claimed its platform will eliminate 100% of brokerage fees, which it says total $300bn in the US. Zerobroker said its platform will manage end-to-end logistics – “from creating a shipment, finding, vetting, and booking a truck, to managing the payment and paperwork, and updating all stakeholders in less than 60 seconds”.

It claimed it could automate 90% of manual tasks related to freight management, payments and paperwork.

“I’ve seen everyone from startups to Fortune 500 teams spend entire days reaching out to brokers to get quotes, managing loads with very limited visibility, chasing paperwork, and managing both suppliers and customers, all manually. And on top of that, freight brokers charge 20-30% commission for every transaction,” said Georgy Melkonyan, founder and CEO of Zerobroker.

“Our platform helps logistics and operations teams to cut 100% of freight brokerage fees and automate up to 90% of repetitive tasks,” he added.

Ullas Naik, general partner at investor Streamlined Ventures said the freight industry was “still far behind in terms of technology adoption and innovation.

“Most of the start-ups in the industry are trying to optimise some aspect of logistics. Zerobroker completely redesigns the logistics from the ground up by bringing all disconnected parts of the logistics industry into one platform, automating most repetitive tasks and challenging the industry’s status quo with their “no-broker” innovation.”

Mr Melkonyan, who has a PhD in transportation engineering, is said to have 15 years’ logistics experience. His LinkedIn profile shows three years at Vizit, an industrial automation company he co-founded, as well as five years as co-founder at BM Torg, which appears to be a now-defunct Ukrainian company that had been “optimising logistics”.

San Francisco-based Zerobroker, part of YCombinator, launched its product in February last year and claims to have grown 50% month-on-month since. Its customers include fellow venture-backed start-ups, SMEs and mid-sized manufacturers, it said.