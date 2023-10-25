Estes Express cyber-attack update
Confirming market reports, the fourth-largest LTL player* by sales in the US, Estes Express Lines, ...
President and COO of Estes Express Webb Estes has announced that the company has “completely restored our systems capabilities and are back to business as usual!”
All systems are now fine, issued resolved.
“Even in the most challenging times, we never stopped picking up or delivering your freight.”
The full video is here.
Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024
MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways
Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops
DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia
Growth may be just around the corner – if carriers can hold their nerve
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
Police probe role of Yangpu Newnew box ship in gas pipeline damage
Akbar Al Baker to retire from Qatar Airways after 27 years
Strike shuts down vital St Lawrence Seaway freight corridor
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article