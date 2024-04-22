DP World's electric straddle carrier fleet

By LoadstarEditorial 22/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

London, United Kingdom, 22 April 2024: DP World has welcomed the arrival of eight fully electric straddle carriers for its soon-to-be-opened £350m new fourth berth at London Gateway. In a major step forward for sustainable logistics, the innovative new machines will be part of the first all-electric fleet at any port in the world servicing the first ever all-electric berth.

The £12m straddle carriers weigh approximately 62 tonnes and will require only 45 minutes of charge to

operate for up to four hours. Delivered by manufacturing giant Kalmar, the new straddle carriers are zero emission, marking a massive step forward towards DP World’s plans to electrify its ports and terminals equipment across the world by 2050.

Ahsan Agha, Vice President Port Operations at DP World London Gateway, said: “The arrival of the electric straddle carriers is another milestone for the world’s first all-electric berth, following the delivery of the two largest quay cranes in Europe earlier this year. When operational, the berth will future-proof DP World’s UK operations by continuing to service the largest container ships in existence and acting as a springboard to extend our reach into the supply chain.

“At a time when the pressure to manage costs, maintain reliability and improve speed has never been greater, DP World’s growing array of technologically advanced assets and capabilities will help our UK and European customers to stay competitive for years to come.”

The opening of the new fourth berth will mark a major step forward in realising DP World’s sustainability ambitions and followsthe announcement that its UK terminals at both Southampton and London Gateway are now fossil-diesel-free after adopting Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). DP World, which was named ‘Sustainability Company of the Year’ at Multimodal 2023, aims to be the most sustainable logistics business in the UK.

In addition to its hubs at Southampton and London Gateway, DP World’s offer includes logistics, forwarding and European transport capabilities, all of which are being integrated into the company’s global network.

Operating in 78 countries, DP World handles 10 per cent of world trade.