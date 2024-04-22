DP World's electric straddle carrier fleet

DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions
DP World is looking to partner with “niche players” in the US, Canada and Mexico to ...
PRESS RELEASE
London, United Kingdom, 22 April 2024: DP World has welcomed the arrival of eight fully electric straddle carriers for its soon-to-be-opened £350m new fourth berth at London Gateway. In a major step forward for sustainable logistics, the innovative new machines will be part of the first all-electric fleet at any port in the world servicing the first ever all-electric berth.
The £12m straddle carriers weigh approximately 62 tonnes and will require only 45 minutes of charge to
operate for up to four hours. Delivered by manufacturing giant Kalmar, the new straddle carriers are zero emission, marking a massive step forward towards DP World’s plans to electrify its ports and terminals equipment across the world by 2050.
Ahsan Agha, Vice President Port Operations at DP World London Gateway, said: “The arrival of the electric straddle carriers is another milestone for the world’s first all-electric berth, following the delivery of the two largest quay cranes in Europe earlier this year. When operational, the berth will future-proof DP World’s UK operations by continuing to service the largest container ships in existence and acting as a springboard to extend our reach into the supply chain.
“At a time when the pressure to manage costs, maintain reliability and improve speed has never been greater, DP World’s growing array of technologically advanced assets and capabilities will help our UK and European customers to stay competitive for years to come.”
The opening of the new fourth berth will mark a major step forward in realising DP World’s sustainability ambitions and followsthe announcement that its UK terminals at both Southampton and London Gateway are now fossil-diesel-free after adopting Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). DP World, which was named ‘Sustainability Company of the Year’ at Multimodal 2023, aims to be the most sustainable logistics business in the UK.
In addition to its hubs at Southampton and London Gateway, DP World’s offer includes logistics, forwarding and European transport capabilities, all of which are being integrated into the company’s global network.
Operating in 78 countries, DP World handles 10 per cent of world trade.
MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'
Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports
How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?
Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs
Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled
Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates
Looks like rain: Panama Canal Authority eyes return to normal service
Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel shockwaves in APAC
Sustainability concerns don't show on shippers' procurement radar
Talk of Schenker, Flexport et al – and a meagre lunch for forwarders
Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article