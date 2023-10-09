By LoadstarEditorial 09/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Gdynia, Poland, October 9, 2023 – Continuing its growth strategy and to strengthen its position on the Polish market, deugro has opened a new branch in Gdynia, Poland.

The new branch reflects deugro’s continuous positive business development and its long history in successfully completed projects in Poland. It will serve both local and global clients from all

major industries—including oil and gas, petrochemical, and mining—with the full scope of project freight forwarding and logistics solutions, be it to or from Poland.

“Together with the opening of the new office, we are also excited to welcome two valuable additions to our team: Pawel Szwoch, who is joining us as Head of Operations, and Rafal Danicki

as Sales & Business Development Manager in Poland. Both Pawel and Rafal are seasoned professionals in project freight forwarding with years of experience in the industry. Their expertise

and knowledge of the Polish market will contribute to our continued success and growth,” said Matias Setala, President – Scandinavia & Eastern Europe | Global FCL Procurement & Tender

Management at deugro.

“Pawel and Rafal will be at forefront of our efforts to establish a strong presence in Poland, and it’s our plan to grow the office further with additional new staff members in the beginning of 2024,”

Matias Setala adds.