Ben Cunnington appointed new business development VP for deugro group
German project cargo specialist and freight forwarder the deugro group has appointed Ben Cunnington (pictured ...
PRESS RELEASE
Gdynia, Poland, October 9, 2023 – Continuing its growth strategy and to strengthen its position on the Polish market, deugro has opened a new branch in Gdynia, Poland.
The new branch reflects deugro’s continuous positive business development and its long history in successfully completed projects in Poland. It will serve both local and global clients from all
major industries—including oil and gas, petrochemical, and mining—with the full scope of project freight forwarding and logistics solutions, be it to or from Poland.
“Together with the opening of the new office, we are also excited to welcome two valuable additions to our team: Pawel Szwoch, who is joining us as Head of Operations, and Rafal Danicki
as Sales & Business Development Manager in Poland. Both Pawel and Rafal are seasoned professionals in project freight forwarding with years of experience in the industry. Their expertise
and knowledge of the Polish market will contribute to our continued success and growth,” said Matias Setala, President – Scandinavia & Eastern Europe | Global FCL Procurement & Tender
Management at deugro.
“Pawel and Rafal will be at forefront of our efforts to establish a strong presence in Poland, and it’s our plan to grow the office further with additional new staff members in the beginning of 2024,”
Matias Setala adds.
Estes Express cyber-attack update
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
Cars-in-containers innovation boosts ro-ro capacity for DP World
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article