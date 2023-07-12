DB Schenker and Volvo Cars reduce emissions in ocean freight

Industry broadly welcomes 'more ambitious' EU greener transport plan
Hauliers have broadly welcomed the EU’s Greening Transport Package, but there are concerns over its ...
PRESS RELEASE
|
|
Hauliers have broadly welcomed the EU’s Greening Transport Package, but there are concerns over its ...
It’s either/or
Shipping associations are declaring victory following a deadlocked MEPC 80 outcome liable to shock few. The ...
DB Schenker Italia is facing seeing more than €1m being foreclosed by its bank after ...
Maersk has emerged as the US-east-coast-to-Med backhaul trade’s efficiency leader, in the latest Xeneta “naming-and-faming” ...
Drug maker Pfizer sounded the alarm on 11 June that it would be running out ...
Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will
Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports
Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble
OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks
Brunei launches first container shipping link with China
JetOneX forced to park its 747Fs as charter rates dip below breakeven
'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking
Shifting trade patterns see Mexico become biggest exporter to US
D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard
Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark
August strike looms as UPS and Teamsters talks collapse
Airfreight rates: have we hit the bottom yet – if not, when?
Comment on this article