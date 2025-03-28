By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 28/03/2025

Crowley and Canadian National (CN) are to start an enhanced intermodal service linking Mexico with the US Midwest and Canada.

The Mexico Gulf Express utilises a weekly liner run between the ports of Tuxpan, in Veracruz, and Gulfport, Mississippi, connecting with CN’s network serving the US and Canada.

With three days’ ocean transit, the partners claim the service offers a faster and more sustainable alternative to land transport between Mexico and those markets, avoiding congested roads ...

