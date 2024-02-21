Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Couple stole $5m from National Air Cargo via 'sophisticated' wire fraud

dreamstime_s_115801611
Photo: Designer491 | Dreamstime.com
By

The CFO of a National Air Cargo (NAC) subsidiary and his wife have been found guilty of defrauding the parent group of $5m.

Michael Tew and his wife, Kimberley, denied 40 charges of wire fraud and 19 counts of money laundering, but the jury convicted them on all counts, except one of the latter.

According to court documents, Mr Tew became CFO of NAC Entities in 2015, with his wife providing the subsidiary “intermittent contractor services”.

The jury heard that beginning in 2018, and with the help of a fellow NAC Entities employee, the couple defrauded the carrier through submission of dozens of false invoices for services and items that were never provided, accumulating some $5m in the process.

Much of the money was, according to court testimony, “gambled away, while some $2.4m had been spent buying Bitcoin.

Mr Tew also failed to file federal income tax returns for tax years 2016 through 2019 on both his earned income and funds obtained from the fraud scheme, the court heard.

The indictment, which followed a joint FBI and IRS investigation, said there had been a conspiracy involving “multiple corporate entities”, four of which were “operated by or… associated with individuals who were contacts of both Mr and Mrs Tew”.

Head of the IRS Denver office Todd Martin said: “This verdict is an example of the impressive work of our special agents and reinforces the fact we work diligently to investigate tax crime.

“We are proud to have assisted the US Attorney’s office and the FBI in unravelling the Tews’ sophisticated scheme and holding them accountable for evading their taxes and stealing from National Air Cargo.”

US attorney Cole Finegan said: “Financial crimes are serious, and this verdict shows there are consequences to such actions.”

Topics

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Inland Revenue Service (IRS) National Air Cargo (NAC)

Most Read

DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk

Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva

Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back

India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights

Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens

Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth

Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider

Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms

'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict

Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up

China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low

MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team

CHAMP Cargosystems launches Traxon Global eCommerce

CMA CGM aiming to drive modal shift as larger feeder vessels arrive

Wan Hai partners with ONE for revamped Asia Pacific service

Australian Logistics Council appoints Margaret Staib as its independent chair