X-Press Feeders’ methanol-fuelled newbuildings are Europe-bound
X-Press Feeders’ 14 methanol-fuelled newbuildings will serve European routes, the world’s largest feeder operator said ...
LNG-fuelled ships could come under greater scrutiny following yesterday’s attack on methane by the US special presidential envoy for the climate, John Kerry.
In a press briefing, Mr Kerry said that the US was making “a major focus on methane reduction” and hoped for a similar commitment from China.
“China is one of the largest emitters in the world, and we are number two,” he said. “We’re both very conscious of the fact that our citizens want cleaner air and healthier lives… they want us to have a safer world in which energy isn’t weaponised.”
And in his opening remarks this morning, COP28 president and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) CEO Sultan Al Jaber was similarly critical of methane.
“It wasn’t easy… but now, many [oil and gas] companies are committing to zeroing-out methane emissions by 2030 for the first time. And many national oil companies have adopted net zero 2050 targets for the first time.”
Until now, discussions of greenhouse gas emissions have typically been dominated by carbon dioxide (CO2). Methane’s properties make it about 30 times more effective at trapping heat, meaning even a small methane emission is a very potent factor in climate change. Although there is proportionately less methane in the atmosphere than CO2, it is responsible for around 50% of warming.
And Mr Kerry added: “We will include all greenhouse gases within the future reduction plans of each country.”
Ship engine designs are gradually being optimised to reduce methane slip – emissions of unburned methane in their exhaust. Although the impact of LNG-fuelled ships on methane emissions is meagre, compared with those from oil and gas production and land-based industry, they still not been fully eliminated in any engine. Levels vary depending on usage profiles, engine loads and sea states and powering more vessels with LNG will unavoidably have an incrementally greater effect on the climate.
Some estimates even have methane emissions increasing by 150% over the past six years, the delivery of LNG-powered ships being one of very few possible culprits.
Opinion is divided on the effectiveness of LNG as a decarbonisation fuel; according to one recent study by UMAS, a switch to LNG by some vessel owners has, and will have, amounted to nothing by the end of the decade.
“LNG provides a negligible impact on well-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions… and so there is no material change in the overall well-to-wake GHG reduction, regardless of the take-up of LNG between now and 2030,” UMAS determined.
However, LNG advocacy group Sea-LNG labels arguments disparaging LNG as “sensationalist claims, lacking scientific evidence”, and says LNG can bring CO2 emissions reductions of 20% to 30% for some engine types. (Only measuring CO2, however, and not factoring in the greenhouse gas effect of methane emissions could be regarded as misleading)
Mr Al Jaber, meanwhile, responded robustly to allegations that he would be using COP28 to forge new deals relating to oil and gas exploration, saying they were “false, not true, incorrect, and not accurate”, Sky News reported.
The Loadstar’s coverage of COP28 is sponsored by EVERGREEN LINE: leading the development of a sustainable global container transportation system.
To find out more about EVERGREEN LINE’s sustainability strategy please click HERE.
X-Press Feeders’ 14 methanol-fuelled newbuildings will serve European routes, the world’s largest feeder operator said ...
The eve of COP28 finds the event beset by controversy before it has even begun, ...
Tomorrow, in advance of COP28, a B787 will take off from London Heathrow and make ...
In a customer advisory today, CMA CGM detailed the implications of passing on the cost ...
Still in the afterglow of its “new age” of green methanol-fuelled shipping launched last week, Maersk ...
As global freight rates continue to fall, container shipping lines are being hit by a ...
Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market
Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers
More box ships diverting to Suez Canal routes as Panama restrictions tighten
A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation
Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives
MSC slaps bumper surcharge on boxes through restricted Panama Canal
Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial
Maersk diverts two vessels from Middle East region over attack fears
OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil
'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship
Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?
General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article