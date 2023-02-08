CNBC: Chinese tech giant Alibaba working on a ChatGPT rival

CNBC: Amazon earnings are out — here are the numbers
Amazon reported earnings after the bell. Here are the results. – Earnings: $1.39 per share – Revenue: $149.2 ...
CNBC reports:
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype.
A company spokesperson said the company is working on a ChatGPT-style of technology and it is currently being tested internally at the firm.
Alibaba shares jumped 3% in pre-market trade in the U.S.
