CNBC: Chinese tech giant Alibaba working on a ChatGPT rival

By LoadstarEditorial 08/02/2023

CNBC reports:

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype.

A company spokesperson said the company is working on a ChatGPT-style of technology and it is currently being tested internally at the firm.

Alibaba shares jumped 3% in pre-market trade in the U.S.

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN