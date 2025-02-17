By Alexander Whiteman 17/02/2025

Shippers need to consider having “a different type of conversation” with carriers, as hopes of a resumption of Red Sea transits diminish and the contract season hoves into view.

On the latest The Loadstar Podcast, James Hookham of the Global Shippers Forum said shippers were asking “what the heck do you contract for in 2025?”, noting that Donald Trump’s return to the White House had created a “fluid” situation that was changing almost daily.

Mr Hookham ...

