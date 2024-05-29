Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Call to end the 'alarming rise' in seafarer abandonment

thumbnail_Fishers Kenya RaHorakhty abandonment case 2
By

Maritime charity Stella Maris has called for support to end the “alarming rise” in abandoned seafarers. 

“Cases of seafarers abandoned by shipowners without money, support, or the means to get home have reached alarming levels around the world,” said Stella Maris. 

Indeed, data from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) found that known cases of abandonment amounted to 143 in 2023, and already more than 100 cases reported in 2024. 

Abandonment cases occur when shipowners withhold wages, repatriation, and even basic needs such as food, accommodation, and medical care.  

The charity has dubbed this a ‘humanitarian crisis’ and added that many seafarers suffer with mental issues as a result of their treatment.  

CEO of Stella Maris, Tim Hill, said: “This is a call to action for the entire maritime industry, we must unite to enforce international laws, hold negligent companies accountable and provide immediate assistance to abandoned crew.” 

And Stella Maris senior area port chaplain for Scotland and Northern Ireland, Deacon Joseph O’Donnell, asked companies and organisations which benefit from the maritime industry, such as major retailers, to help.  

He noted that a major issue in labour supply countries is the role of formal recruitment agencies and ‘unlicensed agents’, who visit villages with promises of wages and conditions that often don’t materialize.  

“It will really help if we can cut out these unlicensed agents, better regulate the formal recruiters and properly introduce new skilled work visas,” said Mr O’Donnell. 

In recent years, Stella Maris has supported abandoned crews in countries around the world including Kenya and Taiwan.  

Recently, its team in Taiwan supported the crew of eight Indonesians on a cargo ship abandoned in Kaohsiung port, who needed provisions and help to return home to their families. 

And its team in Kenya supported crew members on an abandoned fishing vessel in Mombasa port for over a year with food, water and Wi-Fi. 

The Stella Maris chaplain in Mombasa, Margaret Masibo, recalled: “Men were crying, others were shouting, some had withdrawn into silence. For several days, they’d had no food or fresh water. They were starving to death. 

“Since the ship had been abandoned, not a single person had stepped on board to help – until I did. The men had no money and couldn’t disembark because they didn’t have papers to be in Kenya. It was a terrible, heart-breaking sight to see people abandoned so carelessly.” 

Mr O’Donnell concluded: “Awareness of these issues needs to be raised to higher government levels. It is a truly global issue.” 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Crew abandonment sea farers Stella Maris

    Most read news

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early

    Canadian shippers await government decision as negotiations derail

    Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits

    Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids

    Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation

    Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m

    Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop

    Mexico needs investment to cope with nearshoring boom

    Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits

    DB Schenker auction – the long haul to a market listing?

    ONE quits Indamex network to offer standalone India-US east coast service

    Amazon rejigs logistics set-up as pressure grows from US and Chinese rivals

    BMW supply chain under threat after US investigates forced labour claims

    Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise