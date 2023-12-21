Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital acquire Hamburg-based ship manager Zeaborn

LNG impact on decarbonising shipping 'negligible', claims green group
PRESS RELEASE
21. Dec 2023
– Wilhelmsen Ship Management and MPC Capital jointly acquire 100 % of Zeaborn Ship Management
– Close partnership between Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital will be strengthened by the expansion of an integrated third-party ship management hub with a wide range of services for container ships, bulk carriers, tankers and multipurpose vessels
– The transaction creates a leading ship management hub anchored in Hamburg
Singapore / Hamburg, 21 December 2023 – Wilhelmsen Ship Management (“Wilhelmsen”), a provider of third-party ship management services headquartered in Singapore, and Hamburg-based asset manager MPC Capital have agreed to acquire 100 % of the company Zeaborn Ship Management (“Zeaborn”). The acquisition is the consistent next milestone in the partnership between Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital and their ship management joint venture Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management (“Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel”) and tanker specialist Barber Ship Management (“Barber”).
Zeaborn manages a fleet of around 100 vessels, comprising of container ships and bulkers as well as tankers and multi-purpose vessels, which are managed from offices in Hamburg, Limassol, Singapore and Manila.
Creating a leading competence center for ship management
With the full integration of Zeaborn into the joint technical management activities of Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital, the partners create a leading competence center for third-party ship management in Hamburg. After the integration of Zeaborn, the combined activities will continue to operate under the brand names of Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel and Barber, respectively.
The full release is here.
