Wakeo raises €18 million in a new funding round

Wakeo Announces €18 Million in a New Funding Round Led by Statkraft Ventures

Paris, 4th December 2023 – Wakeo, the Market-Leading platform for intercontinental real-time visibility, announced today the successful closure of its latest funding round, raising €18 million. This round was led by Statkraft Ventures, alongside continued investments from existing investors Promus Ventures, 360 Capital, 50 Partners and Techstars.

A real-time visibility solution to improve global transport

In an era dominated by disruptions shaped by escalating geopolitical tensions and climate-related crises – 90% of which are affecting the supply chain – such as the Panama Canal drought, Wakeo helps to mitigate these risks and build supply chain resilience.

Founded in 2016, Wakeo provides a SaaS platform to bring real-time visibility on intercontinental multimodal flows. Wakeo’s platform is powered by an algorithmic model rooted in industry expertise and provides supply chain teams with intelligent Estimated Time of Arrivals (ETAs) of their shipments to anticipate disruptions. With reliable data and ETAs, supply chain leaders can enhance their supply chain performance by optimizing transport plans, reducing emergency costs and improving inventory management. By proactively communicating expected delays to all stakeholders, they can ultimately provide a better customer experience.

The company operates transport flows in over 180 countries, and is trusted by leading shippers from various industries, such as Uniqlo, Michelin, Corteva, Forvia, Hilti, B. Braun, Majid Al Futtaim as well as renowned global freight forwarders such as Ceva Logistics, Clasquin, Blue Water Shipping, Fracht, Berger Logistik and AT&L.

A funding tour to drive impact and internationalization

The funds raised will be instrumental in supporting Wakeo’s international expansion and the execution of its ambitious product roadmap. The recent product launch of “Trusted Routes” which compares and evaluates the reliability and carbon footprint of all trade lanes, underscores Wakeo’s forward-thinking approach. While most decisions today are primarily driven by cost considerations, Wakeo empowers supply chain experts to balance reliability, environmental impact and cost.

Moreover, the investment will empower Wakeo to pursue its commitment to sustainability. A core focus area considering 17% of global emissions stem from the transportation of goods. Wakeo’s solution not only provides a precise measurement of transport emissions but also helps global organizations to reduce their carbon footprint.

“We are incredibly delighted by the trust from Statkraft Ventures as they join us in our journey to become the global leader in supply chain visibility. Through this partnership, we will benefit from Statkraft’s international footprint, climate-focused DNA and portfolio of outstanding players like Deepki, Zolar, Skyspecs, and Metaloop.” – Julien Cote, CEO and Co-Founder at Wakeo.

“We are thrilled to support Wakeo’s vision for a more resilient and sustainable supply chain. Wakeo’s innovative solutions provide a holistic approach for supply chain leaders to make more informed decisions with a balance in reliability and sustainability – perfectly aligned with Statkraft Ventures’ dedication to supporting businesses contributing to the move towards a sustainable economy.”- said Stefan Hülsen, Managing Director at Statkraft Ventures.

About Wakeo

Wakeo is a global leader in bringing real-time visibility to multimodal intercontinental transport flows. By leveraging intelligent analytics and predictive capabilities, the platform empowers businesses to boost operational excellence and improve customer satisfaction.

About Statkraft Ventures

VC investor in energy transition and climate tech in Europe and North America. We partner with exceptional founders in early- and growth-stage start-ups and have since 2015 backed 30+ companies, both in software and hardware. Statkraft Ventures has offices in Germany and Norway and is backed by Statkraft, a leading renewable energy company. As a purely financially oriented minority investor, SK Ventures provides capital and expertise to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.

