By Alexander Whiteman 28/03/2024

Hopes of a swift resolution to the labour unrest in Finland have faded with the news that the strikes that have gripped the country for several weeks are to continue.

The AKT transport workers union confirmed yesterday action would continue until 8 April, and indicated that it would persist until its demands were met – the country has been without stevedoring services for a month.

Maersk informed clients “all port operations are shut down”, but stressed it was “following the situation closely” and would update customers on any changes.

Workers have been on strike since 11 March, targeting cargo transport, exports and imports, with local media reporting that the labour unrest had already hit the country’s GDP by as much as €300m ($325m).

Jarkko Eloranta, head of trade union association SAK, told Reuters: “We are trying to negotiate and compromise with government but unfortunately there has been no response.”

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), which represents employers, told factory workers a week into the strike that their wages could be suspended as a result of the strike action’s knock-on impacts and factory closures.

EK hit out at SAK, claiming it had not presented a credible alternative to the government reforms that kickstarted the dispute.

These include austerity measures, plans to reform the labour market and reduce its social welfare net, with the newly elected government claiming it was a necessary response to “reckless state indebtedness”.