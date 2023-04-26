Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Smart data will revolutionise customs processes says Raft

data © Flynt
© Flynt
By

PRESS RELEASE

Topics

Raft

Most Read

US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo

Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks

Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO

As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network

Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in

Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets

Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'

Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal

Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches next-gen pharma product

K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers

DB Schenker sale – dodging 'burned fingers' as Berlin tiptoes

Doubts over more GRIs as Taiwan carriers bank on demand returning

Declining Asian exports another blow to transpac contract hopes

Vietnam to boost domestic box fleet as more shippers shift from China

Canny Mærsk avoids two Bolloré auctions in style

Track & trace: M&A life post-CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics