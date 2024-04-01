Sheer Logistics acquires CargoBarn

ST. LOUIS, April 2, 2024 — Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of 4PL/Managed Transportation Services, value-based logistics, freight brokerage, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies, today announced the acquisition of CargoBarn, a tech-enabled third-party logistics provider (3PL) based in Atlanta, GA. CargoBarn provides full Truckload freight brokerage, expedited, drayage, and other specialized services. The acquisition will enhance Sheer’s existing 3PL and freight brokerage offerings through the addition of CargoBarn’s diverse and complementary customer portfolio, extensive carrier network, highly experienced sales and operations teams, and geographic footprint. The acquisition also further bolsters Sheer Logistics’ core 4PL/Managed Transportation Services offering. CargoBarn’s freight brokerage expertise provides additional depth and breadth to the managed capacity services Sheer Logistics provides to many of its 4PL/Managed Transportation Services customers. The newly combined entity will ultimately operate under the Sheer Logistics brand.

“CargoBarn has distinguished itself in a crowded logistics market through its unwavering focus on providing shippers with seamless and worry-free transportation services,” said Joel Gard, CEO of Sheer Logistics. “I am excited to welcome CargoBarn to the Sheer Logistics team. Together, we will deliver enhanced 3PL and 4PL/Managed Transportation services that will help our customers tackle their most complex logistics challenges and enable their continued success.”

Founded in 2007 in Fresno, CA by logistics industry veteran Cameron Baird, CargoBarn quickly grew, adding offices in Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, and Jacksonville, FL. CargoBarn was recognized as the second fastest growing business in the Logistics and Transportation category nationwide in the 2012 Inc. magazine 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the organization we built at CargoBarn,” said Baird. “By combining with Sheer Logistics, we can offer our customers, carriers, and employees a more diversified portfolio of services and more opportunities for growth. I’m passing the torch to Joel as CEO of the combined organization with confidence that our shared values and complementary business models will foster the next exciting chapter in the CargoBarn story.”

Sheer Logistics was recently recognized as a winner of the 2023 Top Software & Tech Award for its innovative Scope 3 CO2e Reporting and Dashboards offering, powered by SheerExchange, the company’s proprietary Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS). Sheer Logistics was also named a 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider in recognition of the innovative and impactful logistics and supply chain services and solutions the company provides for numerous food and beverage manufacturers, including leading producers of fresh and frozen foods, beverages, and pet foods. Most recently, both Joel Gard and Joe Egertson, Sheer Logistics’ founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, were recognized as 2024 “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.