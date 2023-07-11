Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Raft raises $30m in Series B funding to transform global supply chain execution with AI

R61_4772-scaled
By
Every day, thousands of carriers and shippers get into the news feed watched by online casino players. The Loadstar is considered to be the world's most popular and largest source of news for online casino io.no enthusiasts. We focus on making sure that our online casino customers only see the highest quality of our work, driving the global industry.

Topics

Raft

Most Read

Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will

CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in

Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble

Nagoya port reopens following crippling cyber attack

Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports

OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks

CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future

'Another nail in the coffin' – congestion on Canada's west coast

'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking

Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark

D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard

Airfreight rates: have we hit the bottom yet – if not, when?

August strike looms as UPS and Teamsters talks collapse

No kidding, folks – MSC's 'erratic M&A journey' makes a splash

Shifting trade patterns see Mexico become biggest exporter to US

High inflation and interest rates, but 'the numbers still add up for box shipping'