Qatar Airways Cargo launches SecureLift: a solution for valuable and vulnerable shipments

Qatar Airways Cargo today announced the launch of its special product SecureLift under its VISION 2027 and Next Generation strategy. SecureLift marks a significant milestone for Qatar Airways Cargo, as it allocates dedicated resources to cater to the specialised needs of valuable and vulnerable shipments, while maintaining an enhanced standard of security and vigilance.

Products having high declared value like precious metals, stones, gold bullions, banknotes, jewellery or watches would fall under the Valuable category while commodities that carry a risk of pilferage like high value electronics and newly launched products would fall under the Vulnerable category.

Key features include high loading priority, close monitoring of shipments, inclusion of approved data loggers and shipment escorts, in addition to secure handling, transportation and storage of the product. Valuable shipments would also be moved in specialised containers and boxes for protection of the product, and kept in the strong-room with restricted access providing added security.

The temperature inside the strong-room is maintained between 20°C – 25°C. The expert SecureLift team is well trained and plays a pivotal role by adhering to strict security protocols at every stage of the journey.

The cargo carrier achieved a remarkable track record having transported over 9,000 tonnes of valuable and vulnerable cargo in 2022, including electronics, banknotes, art shipments and various sensitive commodities. This impressive volume underlines the carrier’s expertise in handling cargo requiring special care with exceptional precision and attention to detail.

“SecureLift embodies our unwavering commitment to meeting the unique needs of our valued customers. This service redefines safety and security standards for high-value and vulnerable shipments, showcasing our dedication to excellence, safety and cutting-edge solutions,” says Miguel Rodriguez Moreno, Head of Cargo Products.

The carrier offers its customers an extensive network of more than 150 destinations as part of its scheduled services and can also provide part or full dedicated charters for SecureLift products to destinations not part of its network.

Digitalisation is a key pillar for the world’s leading cargo carrier and it enhances the service further as SecureLift shipments can now be easily booked through Qatar Airways Cargo’s innovative online platform, the Digital Lounge, streamlining the booking process for customers.

 

