By Martina Li in Taiwan 09/08/2023

MSC continues to strengthen its position as the world’s largest liner operator, ordering ten 10,300 teu box ships at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard this month.

Like the ten 11,500 teu ships MSC ordered at the same shipyard in December for 2025-2026 delivery, the latest newbuildings will be LNG-fuelled, confirming that the Swiss-Italian market leader favours natural gas, even as competitors like Maersk and CMA CGM are opting for methanol propulsion.

Clarksons’ data shows 60 of the 74 containerships MSC has on order are LNG-fuelled, while the others are conventionally-fuelled feeder vessels.

The 11,500 teu vessels are the largest to be built by Zhoushan Changhong, where more than 75% of the 46 in its orderbook are containerships for clients including Navios, MSC subsidiary Log-in Logistica and X-Press Feeders.

MSC’s latest orders are estimated to be delivered from H2 26 to 2027. The price was not disclosed, but is estimated at $115m each. The 11,500 teu newbuildings commissioned by MSC at the yard are estimated to cost around $117m.

Zhoushan Changhong said MSC’s latest newbuildings would be based on designs from China International Marine Containers’ Ocean Engineering Design & Research Institute, featuring the largest type-C LNG tank.

With a length of nearly 300 metres and 45.6 metres wide, they will be the largest that can enter the Black Sea through the Turkish Strait, while their energy efficiency design index (EEDI) is about 50% lower than the International Maritime Organization’s stringent limits. Although LNG-powered, the ships are designed to be ready to be propelled by ammonia and methanol to realise zero carbon emissions.

Alphaliner data shows MSC now operates 774 ships, for over 5.2m teu, including 276 owned vessels, for over 2.48m teu. Its orderbook comprises 116 ships of over 1.44m teu, including some that will be tied to long-term charters.