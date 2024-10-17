MCK: Power forward: Five make-or-break truths about next-gen e-commerce

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Power forward: Five make-or-break truths about next-gen e-commerce

GXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDE

Open road with changes ahead
Sourced from dreamstime.com
By

MCKINSEY argued earlier this month that e-commerce is undergoing a fundamental change, reshaping how customers buy and companies sell.

“While generative AI (gen AI) has grabbed the attention of executives over the past year, a quieter wave of technology-driven innovation is washing over almost every aspect of e-commerce,” the consultant noted in research showing that “leading companies aren’t afraid to invest and are determined to make tech a centerpiece for the next generation of e-commerce”.

The full research can be read here.

Elsewhere, PricewaterhouseCoopers recently disclosed the latest findings of its so-called ‘Pulse Survey’, more here.

