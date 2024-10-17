MCK: Power forward: Five make-or-break truths about next-gen e-commerce

Industry starting to reap benefits of AI – but risks grow alongside
2024 is the year organisations will begin deriving business value from AI, according to consultancy ...
GXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDE
GXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDE
MCKINSEY argued earlier this month that e-commerce is undergoing a fundamental change, reshaping how customers buy and companies sell.
“While generative AI (gen AI) has grabbed the attention of executives over the past year, a quieter wave of technology-driven innovation is washing over almost every aspect of e-commerce,” the consultant noted in research showing that “leading companies aren’t afraid to invest and are determined to make tech a centerpiece for the next generation of e-commerce”.
The full research can be read here.
Elsewhere, PricewaterhouseCoopers recently disclosed the latest findings of its so-called ‘Pulse Survey’, more here.
Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks
Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms
China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules
Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'
US retailers look to consumers to save an industrial sector in the doldrums
Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article