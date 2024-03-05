Management change at Kuehne + Nagel Poland

PRESS RELEASE

Kuehne+Nagel Poland appoints Emilia Górska-Mytyk as the new Managing Director. Emilia Górska-Mytyk has assumed responsibility for Kuehne+Nagel Poland beginning of February 2024, succeeding Wojciech Sienicki who has gone into retirement. In her tenure, she will be overseeing the company’s operations, leading 1.700 logistics experts.

Emilia Górska-Mytyk, a Polish national, born in 1980, began her career in 2016 with Kuehne+Nagel as Head of Business Development and later was promoted to Sales & Marketing Director in 2017. With over 20 years of logistics experience, she previously worked in multinational logistics corporations managing various teams. Her tasks included setting up operational structures and developing sales strategies. Her numerous successes in Kuehne+Nagel provided a solid foundation for her rapid promotion within the Polish organisation.

“Taking over as Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel in Poland is a huge honourable task, and an important responsibility. I look forward to coordinating operations that will allow our company to continue growing in line with our Roadmap 2026 strategy. Its strong cornerstones focus on creating a value-based organisational culture, a work environment that supports the development of our colleagues while ensuring the high quality of services provided to our customers, as well as meeting the goals of a sustainable development strategy,” says Emilia Górska-Mytyk.

“I strongly support the appointment of Emilia Górska-Mytyk as Managing Director. Her skillset, ability to lead and adapt to a changing environment ensure that Kuehne+Nagel Poland will continue to provide quality services to our customers in the spirit of innovation and professionalism. This selection is also a confirmation that Kuehne+Nagel is committed to diversity in our business world,” comments Wojciech Sienicki.