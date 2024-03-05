Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Management change at Kuehne + Nagel Poland

Women in leadership positions or promotion as a woman
© Miriam Doerr
By

PRESS RELEASE 

Warsaw, Poland, 4 March 2024

Kuehne+Nagel Poland appoints Emilia Górska-Mytyk as the new Managing Director. Emilia Górska-Mytyk has assumed responsibility for Kuehne+Nagel Poland beginning of February 2024, succeeding Wojciech Sienicki who has gone into retirement. In her tenure, she will be overseeing the company’s operations, leading 1.700 logistics experts.

Emilia Górska-Mytyk, a Polish national, born in 1980, began her career in 2016 with Kuehne+Nagel as Head of Business Development and later was promoted to Sales & Marketing Director in 2017. With over 20 years of logistics experience, she previously worked in multinational logistics corporations managing various teams. Her tasks included setting up operational structures and developing sales strategies. Her numerous successes in Kuehne+Nagel provided a solid foundation for her rapid promotion within the Polish organisation.

“Taking over as Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel in Poland is a huge honourable task, and an important responsibility. I look forward to coordinating operations that will allow our company to continue growing in line with our Roadmap 2026 strategy. Its strong cornerstones focus on creating a value-based organisational culture, a work environment that supports the development of our colleagues while ensuring the high quality of services provided to our customers, as well as meeting the goals of a sustainable development strategy,” says Emilia Górska-Mytyk.

“I strongly support the appointment of Emilia Górska-Mytyk as Managing Director. Her skillset, ability to lead and adapt to a changing environment ensure that Kuehne+Nagel Poland will continue to provide quality services to our customers in the spirit of innovation and professionalism. This selection is also a confirmation that Kuehne+Nagel is committed to diversity in our business world,” comments Wojciech Sienicki.

Topics

Most Read

CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers

Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'

Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid

Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem

K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia

Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'

High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom

TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny

TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag

Bangkok, Colombo and Dubai see major shift in cargo from sea to air

DB Cargo plan to cut 1,800 jobs is 'gambling with its future', says union

DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 