Maersk names its second large methanol vessel Astrid Mærsk

By LoadstarEditorial 04/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE Yokohama, Japan – In a ceremony held in Yokohama, Japan today, the world’s second large methanol-enabled container vessel was named “Astrid Mærsk”. Mrs. Liza Uchida, spouse of Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida served as godmother and christened the vessel. “Astrid Mærsk” is the second of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels, scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2025. This new fleet series is expected to significantly contribute to Maersk’s net-zero targets and support customers in achieving their decarbonization goals.

Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller – Maersk, Vincent Clerc, said: “We are truly excited to welcome ‘Astrid Mærsk’ to our new fleet capable of sailing on green methanol. With this vessel and her sister vessels, Maersk is taking important steps on the journey towards the energy transition of ocean transport. No one can do this alone. To enable green supply chains and accelerate shipping’s move towards net-zero emissions, continuous courageous action by dedicated customers like Nissan, industry peers, and suppliers is essential. Importantly, to maintain momentum, there is a need for global regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to close the price gap between fossil and green fuels to secure a level playing field.” The name giving ceremony took place in Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama city, where public audience could also register and get onboard for a vessel visit.

Managing Director of Maersk Northeast Asia, Toru Nishiyama, said: “Yokohama holds a special place in Maersk’s history. Since the first vessel call at the Port of Yokohama a century ago, we have collaborated with our many partners and stakeholders in the city. Today’s ceremony symbolizes our enduring relationship with Yokohama and Japan as a whole. As we embark on our ‘All the Way to Zero’ journey, the support and partnership of the Japanese community are invaluable. We will continue to prioritize our efforts to minimize the environmental and climate impact of our activities while fostering economic growth and prosperity in the region.”