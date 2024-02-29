Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Kuehne + Nagel – changes in the board of directors

Wooden cube with word
By

PRESS RELEASE 

Changes in the Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG

29 February 2024

Two new members, Anne-Catherine Berner and Dominik de Daniel, will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG at the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2024.

Anne-Catherine Berner, born in 1964, a Swiss and Finnish citizen, is an entrepreneur and former Minister of Communications and Transport of Finland. She holds board memberships at SEB Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Sweden), Medicover AB (Sweden) and Avesco AG (Switzerland) among others, and several mandates in internationally active foundations.

Dominik de Daniel, born in 1975, a Swiss and German citizen, will be Chief Executive Officer of Kuehne Holding AG from April 1, 2024. De Daniel spent over 20 years as Chief Financial Officer at various listed companies, including Adecco Group AG and most recently SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA.

Dr. Joerg Wolle, Chairman of Kuehne+Nagel International AG: “We are delighted to nominate Anne-Catherine Berner and Dominik de Daniel, internationally renowned professionals, for election to the Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG. At the same time, we regret that David Kamenetzky has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors due to his other business activities. We thank him very much for his active contribution over the past five yearsˮ.

Topics

Most Read

Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping

Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam

CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble

Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva

Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices

Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World

IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices

Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%

DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...

DSV – the race to the bottom

Logistics players expand operations as near-shoring boosts US-Mexico traffic

Restructured Flexport – finally on the mend?