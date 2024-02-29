Kuehne + Nagel – changes in the board of directors

By LoadstarEditorial 29/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Changes in the Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG

29 February 2024

Two new members, Anne-Catherine Berner and Dominik de Daniel, will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG at the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2024.

Anne-Catherine Berner, born in 1964, a Swiss and Finnish citizen, is an entrepreneur and former Minister of Communications and Transport of Finland. She holds board memberships at SEB Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Sweden), Medicover AB (Sweden) and Avesco AG (Switzerland) among others, and several mandates in internationally active foundations.

Dominik de Daniel, born in 1975, a Swiss and German citizen, will be Chief Executive Officer of Kuehne Holding AG from April 1, 2024. De Daniel spent over 20 years as Chief Financial Officer at various listed companies, including Adecco Group AG and most recently SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA.

Dr. Joerg Wolle, Chairman of Kuehne+Nagel International AG: “We are delighted to nominate Anne-Catherine Berner and Dominik de Daniel, internationally renowned professionals, for election to the Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG. At the same time, we regret that David Kamenetzky has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors due to his other business activities. We thank him very much for his active contribution over the past five yearsˮ.