Chinese auto JV follows industry trend and orders new car-carriers
Chinese carmakers are continuing to invest in ships: the latest is the Chery Automobile/JAC Motors/Anhui ...
Hyundai Glovis CEO Lee Kyoo-bok said on Friday the company had shipped cars in containers to make up for the tight availability of pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).
It is the first time Hyundai’s logistics unit has admitted to being affected by the short supply of PCTCs.
Mr Lee, speaking after the release of Glovis’s H1 23 results, said its own PCTC fleet of 72 owned and chartered vessels was insufficient to meet the post-pandemic rebound in vehicle exports and the company would need more ships.
Glovis’s H1 net profit was KRW574.33bn ($436.42m), down 4% on the same period a year ago. Profitability had also been affected by rising costs, with the company locked-in to contract rates concluded in 2022, preventing prices from being increased.
Hyundai Motor is the third South Korean carmaker to start moving vehicles in containers, after KG Mobility (formerly SsangYong Motor) and Renault Korea. During the pandemic, older PCTCs had been demolished and fleet renewal was slow, as many countries imposed movement restrictions, which resulted in a dearth of PCTCs to meet recovering vehicle demand. PCTC charter rates have topped $110,000/day.
Mr Lee’s revelation dispelled the perception that Hyundai Motor had been insulated against the PCTC shortage, as, unlike KG and Renault Korea, it has its own shipping operation.
He said Glovis planned to improve its H2 23 profit margin by charging shippers more.
And it will expand its PCTC fleet, including upping vessel capacity to 8,000-car units, from 6,000. Glovis has arranged to charter six to eight new PCTCs next year, and another four in 2025, raising its carrying capacity by 25%.
Chinese carmakers are continuing to invest in ships: the latest is the Chery Automobile/JAC Motors/Anhui ...
Pure car and truck carrier newbuilding orders total an estimated $14bn since 2020, the highest ...
COSCO Shipping Car Carrier (CSCC) has ventured into the European automotive logistics market, after signing ...
The car-carrying market continues to expand, and China Merchants (CMES), the second-largest state-owned shipping group ...
South Korean logistics company Hyundai Glovis, already active on sea and land, is to enter the ...
Logistics unit Hyundai Glovis has entered the Thai market, setting up Hyundai Glovis Logistics Thailand, ...
In his inaugural address today, after taking over as CEO of South Korean carrier HMM, ...
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB
'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line
Fears for still-burning Fremantle Highway as number of EVs aboard is revised
Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints
Bankruptcy looms as Yellow burns cash and tries to offload its 3PL
Ukraine blacklists Emirates president Tim Clark
Carriers may find it hard to make huge Asia-N Europe rate hikes stick
WSJ: Yellow prepares to file for bankruptcy
Nuclear box ships – faster and cleaner – would disrupt liner industry
Soft market sees Zim forced off-course and offload surplus capacity
Improved data-sharing can avoid container bottlenecks at US ports
Incheon International Airport welcomes new CEO Lee Hak-jae: reaching new heights in logistics
DB Cargo pulls the plug as energy costs signal red for electrified rail freight
Comment on this article