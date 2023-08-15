Sign up for our FREE newsletter
ClassNK gives the nod to SHI ammonia fuel supply system for box ships

default_image
© Khunaspix Dreamstime.
By

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia fuel supply system for oil tanker and container ship developed by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

Ammonia is expected to be used as a ship fuel for decarbonization since it does not emit CO2 when combusted. Meanwhile, adequate safety measures are imperative as it has been pointed out that ammonia is toxic to humans and corrosive to materials. ClassNK has been involved in projects aiming for zero-emission ships using ammonia fuel in terms of safety assessment, and has issued its “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” as a necessary standard to minimize the risks related to ammonia fuelled ships for the ships, crews, and environment by stipulating requirements for installation, controls, and safety devices.

ClassNK carried out a review of a conceptual design of the system developed by SHI based on the part C of its “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”. Upon confirming they comply with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.

Dong-Joo Kim, Head of Shipbuilding Sales Engineering Team, Samsung Heavy Industries said, “We are happy to collaborate with ClassNK in this important design development and believe this AiP award demonstrates SHI’s readiness for the new ammonia shipping market that is coming from global decarbonization demands.”

Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer / Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK said, “It is a great honor to be involved in the SHI’s initiatives to expand industry options for greener shipping by conducting safety assessment on its ammonia fuel supply system, which has resulted in AiP. ClassNK remain committed to supporting to realize innovative solutions for decarbonization of shipping.”

    Topics

    ClassNK Decarbonisation Samsung Heavy Industries Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) SHI Pacific Environment Paris agreement

