Comment / Ambitious Bharat Container Line has its work cut out to compete

Better late to the party than not to turn up at all, is perhaps the thinking going on in Delhi this week after the Indian government unveiled ambitious plans to build up a national container shipping carrier.

Under the working title of Bharat Container Line, proposed as a sister company to the already announced public-private enterprise, Bharat Global Ltd, which Delhi promises to use as a vehicle to bid for overseas port assets.

Frankly, Bharat Global is also bit late to the ...

    Bharat Container Line India-Europe Shipping Corporation of India

