Softlink Global Soars to New Heights by joining the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program

default_image
© Khunaspix Dreamstime.
By

Hong Kong, 12 March 2024 – Softlink Global, a leading provider of innovative logistics solutions and developer of the acclaimed Logi-Sys TMS, today announced its exciting new role as the company joins the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program and provides its knowledge and expertise in the Digital & Interactive Cargo stream. The official signing ceremony took place at the IATA World Cargo Summit (WCS) event in Hong Kong (12-14 March, 2024).

Joining Forces for a Smarter Air Cargo Future:

This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward for both Softlink Global and the air cargo industry. Softlink Global, already serving a vast client base with over 30 years of experience, brings its renowned technological expertise to the table. With a focus on cutting-edge solutions like Blockchain, Cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing, Softlink Global aligns perfectly with IATA’s vision for a digitally driven future.

“We welcome Softlink to the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program and look forward to their contribution to air cargo’s digitalization. It is priority across the whole value chain,” stated Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Amit Maheshwari, CEO of Softlink Global, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “This is clearly the right direction for Softlink Global. We are a tech-driven company, and this partnership allows us to actively contribute to critical initiatives like eFreight, One Record, and future projects under the IATA Strategic Partner umbrella.”

Beyond Technology: Expanding Global Reach:

Furthermore, Softlink Global sees this partnership as an opportunity to expand its global reach, particularly in the important European market. By actively collaborating with IATA and its members, Softlink Global aims to further its mission of empowering the air cargo industry with cutting-edge technology and solutions.

About Softlink Global:

Softlink Global is a leading provider of innovative logistics solutions and developer of the acclaimed Logi-Sys TMS. With over 30 years of experience and a client base spanning the globe, Softlink Global is committed to empowering businesses with technology that drives efficiency, visibility, and growth.

About the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program:

The IATA Strategic Partnerships Program is a platform for aviation solution providers to build as well as strengthen relationships with key industry stakeholders. Through their participation in various IATA work groups, Strategic Partners gain a unique insight into airlines’ priorities and can be recognized for working together with IATA in serving the air transport industry.

For further information, please contact

Mrs. Uma Negi – Head of Marketing / Partnerships / Learning

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +919619616033

Website: www.logi-sys.com

Topics

