Silk Way West Airlines adds Boeing 777F

By LoadstarEditorial 18/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Baku, 18 March 2024 – Silk Way West Airlines, the leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian region, has expanded its commitment to a modern and eco-friendly fleet by amending its contract with Boeing to purchase an additional Boeing 777 Freighter, scheduled for delivery in 2025. This amendment is an extension to the original agreement signed in April

2021, and further demonstrates Silk Way West Airlines’ commitment to sustainability in the air cargo industry.

This addition builds upon the initial contract, wherein Silk Way West Airlines committed to purchasing five Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft, two of which have already been received, with delivery of the remaining jets to take place by 2027.

With its advanced technology the Boeing 777 Freighter is renowned for its environmental performance, offering reduced emissions and lower fuel consumption compared to other freighter aircraft. This plane is equipped with innovative features and technologies that enhance operational efficiency whilst reducing environmental impact. From its lightweight composite materials to its advanced aerodynamics, the Boeing 777 Freighter sets new standards for sustainability in air cargo transportation.

“At Silk Way West Airlines, we are committed to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact,” said Mr. Zaur Akhundov, President of Silk Way Group. “The purchase of this additional Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft is a testament to our ongoing efforts to operate responsibly and minimize our carbon footprint. We are proud to partner with Boeing to further renew our fleet and contribute to a greener future for the aviation industry.”

“The unmatched capacity, range and efficiency of the Boeing 777 Freighter will help Silk Way West Airlines expand its world-class cargo operations,” said Paul Righi, Boeing vice president of

Commercial Sales and Marketing for Eurasia. “As the airline continues to build its modern freighter fleet, we are proud to be a part of the journey and provide Silk Way West Airlines with the best solutions to support its future growth.”