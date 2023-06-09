RIA: Earnings improve – but beware of Trojan horses

Real Investment Advice’s Lance Roberts writes:
Since October 2022, the stock market has traded consistently higher as earnings improved. With the first quarter earnings season behind us and the second quarter approaching, will earnings improve further? In 2021 and 2022, we wrote several articles discussing why analysts’ estimates were overly optimistic. As we head further into 2023, are analysts again becoming excessively optimistic?
According to FactSet, with the vast majority reporting:
“78% have reported actual EPS above the mean EPS estimate, which ...