Pro-Logist team drives home the message that big isn't always best

Shippers have more trust in smaller ‘boutique’ forwarders to handle their shipments in the post-pandemic world, according to Pro-Logist.
The self-funded one-year-old firm, was started by MD Silvia Tarchi to “overcome the hurdles of traditional logistics companies” – like lengthy decision-making and complex structures.
“I wanted to create a company that was much faster and more dynamic, but also truly passionate about every shipment,” she told The Loadstar.
Pro-Logist specialises in the movement of luxury cars and electric vehicles.
The reason for selecting ...
Comment on this article