Pro-Logist team drives home the message that big isn't always best

By Charlotte Goldstone 21/03/2025

Shippers have more trust in smaller ‘boutique’ forwarders to handle their shipments in the post-pandemic world, according to Pro-Logist.

The self-funded one-year-old firm, was started by MD Silvia Tarchi to “overcome the hurdles of traditional logistics companies” – like lengthy decision-making and complex structures.

“I wanted to create a company that was much faster and more dynamic, but also truly passionate about every shipment,” she told The Loadstar.

Pro-Logist specialises in the movement of luxury cars and electric vehicles.

The reason for selecting ...

