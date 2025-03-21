Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Pro-Logist team drives home the message that big isn't always best

Pro-Logist
Pictured, left to right: Hannah Briggs, Silvia Tarchi, Hanna Wein
By

Shippers have more trust in smaller ‘boutique’ forwarders to handle their shipments in the post-pandemic world, according to Pro-Logist.  

The self-funded one-year-old firm, was started by MD Silvia Tarchi to “overcome the hurdles of traditional logistics companies” – like lengthy decision-making and complex structures. 

“I wanted to create a company that was much faster and more dynamic, but also truly passionate about every shipment,” she told The Loadstar.  

Pro-Logist specialises in the movement of luxury cars and electric vehicles. 

The reason for selecting ...

