MultiFreight celebrate 50 years in business

By LoadstarEditorial 06/12/2023

Logistics software solutions provider, MultiFreight is celebrating a special and historical milestone this year as the business has now been in existence for an incredible 50 years!

Ian Taylor, managing director, commented “This is an incredible milestone for the business and one that we are extremely proud of. Whilst technology continues to progress, the primary role of computing and software is still the same, it is designed to improve our daily lives. As we continue to develop new technologies, and with AI just around the corner, it is difficult to imagine what the next 50 years will be like”.

The company was founded way back in 1973 – initially being called Security Computing Services Ltd, operating within the Norcros Group of companies as an independent computer service bureau and providing a wide range of computing services to clients.

In 1980 our first freight forwarding system called “FORWARD” was released, followed shortly afterwards by our airfreight system “SKYWARD”.

In 1994 a management buyout took place, renaming the company to SCS Ltd and we began solely focusing on developing software solutions to the freight forwarding and shipping industry.

Our multimodal freight software system “MULTIFREIGHT” was launched in 1995, followed in 1996 by our UK Customs solution “MULTISHED”.

Some twenty years later and wishing to maintain independent, a second management buyout took place when we renamed and rebranded to MultiFreight Ltd.

Another ten years on and we continue to maintain much of the original company ideology to ensure we are committed to continually developing software solutions and providing services that help our customers streamline and grow their business.