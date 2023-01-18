Lufthansa submits offer to acquire a stake in ITA

PRESS RELEASE
18.01.2023
Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?
Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering
Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge
DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack
More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks
New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant
Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn
MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134
Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound