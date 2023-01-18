Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Lufthansa submits offer to acquire a stake in ITA

lh pax
Airbus A330 of Lufthansa D-AIKI ("Jena") at Frankfurt Airport
By

PRESS RELEASE 

18.01.2023

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Topics

Most Read

Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?

Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering

Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge

What's the truth behind the Flexport firings, Sherlock?

DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack

More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks

New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant

Kuehne + Nagel – the next multi-billion windfall

Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn

MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134

Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound

Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships

Super-bonuses for TS Lines staff, but more trying times are ahead

MSC targets Mærsk market share – as another towage deal is rumoured

Too few 'supply chain masters' ready for 'tectonic shifts' in strategy

MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'